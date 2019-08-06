Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts may have a reputation for bad driving. But now we have a closer look where those drivers are exactly.
A new study by Quote Wizard found the top five communities with the worst drivers are Chelmsford, Andover, Peabody, Plymouth and Billerica.
The best driving cities are Brookline, Boston, Cambridge, Amherst and Malden.
The rankings are based on the number of accidents, speeding tickets, drunk driving arrests and moving citations.
