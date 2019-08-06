MARLBORO (CBS) — A Connecticut man was killed in a car crash on Route 290 Tuesday morning. Mass. State Police said the crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. near Exit 26 in Marlboro.
Lee Johnson, 55, of Oakdale, Conn. was driving eastbound when his Ford Escape rear-ended a Subaru Impreza, driven by a 24-year-old Lowell man.
Johnson’s car then went into the median and rolled over. He was rushed to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester and pronounced dead, according to State Police.
A 22-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy were in Johnson’s car at the time. They were both taken to UMass Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The man in the Subaru was taken to Marlborough Hospital for minor injuries as well.
It’s unclear was caused Johnson to rear-end the Subaru.
