HULL (CBS) — A Quincy man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two women at Nantasket Beach on Monday.
According to Hull Police, 28-year-old Michael Fitzgerald was charged with open and gross lewdness.
Police responded to a call about a man exposing himself on Nantasket Beach at around 4 p.m. on Monday, near Alden Street and Beach Avenue.
Police released a photo of the man, taken from a video a witness took on the beach. After investigating and talking to the public, they were able to identify the man as Fitzgerald.
At around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested Fitzgerald at his Quincy home.
He was released on $2,040 bail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on Wednesday.
