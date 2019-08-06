Filed Under:chase winovich, Detroit Lions, Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s almost time to get to see the rookie class play in a football game. Almost.

For the time being, though, the Patriots’ rookie class has been getting in some good work in this week’s joint practice sessions with the Lions. Among those who have shined are third-round pick Chase Winovich and undrafted wideout Jakobi Meyers.

For Meyers, this week represents continued progress, as he’s stood out throughout training camp. The rookie out of NC State is getting reps with the first-team offense.

While N’Keal Harry figures to be the most-discussed rookie receiver on the team, Meyers is clearly making his mark thus far, evidenced by the increased opportunity working with Tom Brady and the first-team offense.

On the other side of the ball, Chase Winovich celebrated a homecoming of sorts this week, as many of the fans who cheered him on at Michigan were in the stands to watch this week. He hasn’t disappointed.

The defensive end turned in one of his better performances of the summer on Tuesday, which is good timing, considering these two teams will take the field for their preseason openers on Thursday night.

Prior to Tuesday’s practice, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what he’s seen from Winovich and what the rookie needs to work on.

“Well, he’s a rookie. He needs to work on everything,” Belichick answered. “But, Chase is tough, he runs well, he’s got good size, good power. He had a very productive career at Michigan and we’re looking forward to seeing him out there in some game action, both on defense and in the kicking game. But, like every rookie, he’s got a long way to go and a lot of things to work on. It’s a different game, and the competition’s very high. He’ll battle it and see how it goes.”

