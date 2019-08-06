BOSTON (CBS) — It’s almost time to get to see the rookie class play in a football game. Almost.

For the time being, though, the Patriots’ rookie class has been getting in some good work in this week’s joint practice sessions with the Lions. Among those who have shined are third-round pick Chase Winovich and undrafted wideout Jakobi Meyers.

For Meyers, this week represents continued progress, as he’s stood out throughout training camp. The rookie out of NC State is getting reps with the first-team offense.

A peek at the first Patriots offense today. From left: Dorsett, Michel, Meyers, LaCosse, Watson. Dan Skipper still holding it down at LT. pic.twitter.com/LlRLhtfiyi — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 6, 2019

While N’Keal Harry figures to be the most-discussed rookie receiver on the team, Meyers is clearly making his mark thus far, evidenced by the increased opportunity working with Tom Brady and the first-team offense.

On the other side of the ball, Chase Winovich celebrated a homecoming of sorts this week, as many of the fans who cheered him on at Michigan were in the stands to watch this week. He hasn’t disappointed.

One of the nice parts about Patriots-Lions joint practices in Allen Park, Michigan is that it is close by for family members of players, such as rookie Chase Winovich (Michigan). pic.twitter.com/mLQ6hha9aB — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 6, 2019

There are a lot of Chase Winovich fans here in Michigan pic.twitter.com/jna9ZHSZPK — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 6, 2019

The defensive end turned in one of his better performances of the summer on Tuesday, which is good timing, considering these two teams will take the field for their preseason openers on Thursday night.

Chase Winovich had his best practice of camp. Really active as a pass rusher. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 6, 2019

Active day today for Michigan man Chase Winovich. Two sacks in 11-on-11s, a few decisive wins in 1-on-1s and a booming hit on a kickoff. Most of this was against second- and third-teamers, but still. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 6, 2019

OL vs. DL drills were fun. Chase winovich beat Decker BAD, and got a round of applause from the local crowd. Ragnow looked solid at center. — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) August 6, 2019

Michael Bennett and Chase Winovich would have had sacks in 11s. Winovich also had the best 1-on-1 pass rush rep of the day — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 6, 2019

Another big cheer from the Wolverines fans in the house as Chase Winovich pancakes wideout Brandon Powell on a kickoff drill. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 6, 2019

Winovich has been a menace in 1-on-1s. Seems to have one flash play per day. https://t.co/njlKAJmAhk — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 6, 2019

Prior to Tuesday’s practice, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what he’s seen from Winovich and what the rookie needs to work on.

“Well, he’s a rookie. He needs to work on everything,” Belichick answered. “But, Chase is tough, he runs well, he’s got good size, good power. He had a very productive career at Michigan and we’re looking forward to seeing him out there in some game action, both on defense and in the kicking game. But, like every rookie, he’s got a long way to go and a lot of things to work on. It’s a different game, and the competition’s very high. He’ll battle it and see how it goes.”