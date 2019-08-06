Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Even more excitement is coming to Gillette Stadium. An indoor skydiving facility called Freedom Wind Tunnel is opening in the fall of 2020.
The wind tunnel will stand more than 100 feet tall.
Freedom Wind Tunnel is the brainchild of North Attleboro resident and Army veteran Neal Gouck. In a statement, he said while the facility is made for all thrill-seekers in the public, it will also be used for professionals and military training.
You can even use virtual reality to fly into an NFL stadium and deliver the game ball to the 50-yard line or simulate a training situation where skydivers have to maneuver around a cliff.
