



BOSTON (CBS) — It was a pretty big weekend for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. First, he celebrated his 42nd birthday, a rather remarkable achievement for an active NFL player. Then, a day after former teammate Ty Law became the first Patriots player from the dynasty era to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Brady got to visit Canton with his teammates to experience some true football greatness.

And it was there, at the Hall of Fame, that Brady was given a reminder of exactly how far he’s come in football.

The quarterback shared a simple photo on Twitter and Instagram, with an accompanying message that was just as simple: “Never forget where you came from.”

I got a chance to hold my draft card a few hours ago. Never forget where you came from. pic.twitter.com/sqBgAbWLCZ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 4, 2019

That card in Brady’s hand is, of course, the official card used back in April of 2000 to signify the selection of the quarterback by the New England Patriots. With the 199th overall pick, in the sixth round of that draft, the Patriots seemed to have gotten a good one.

The card is kept at the Hall of Fame to serve as a reminder that there are no limits to what a player can achieve in the NFL, and that it’s much less important where someone starts compared to where they end up.

Brady — who’s obviously gone on to become, in many eyes, the greatest quarterback of all time — has always kept the chip on his shoulder after being passed up 198 times during that draft. Even now, after six Super Bowl victories, the quarterback seems to have found some extra motivation upon the sight of that piece of history.