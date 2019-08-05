SUDBURY (CBS) – Police and wildlife officials are trying to find the “sick individual” who they say fired arrows through two wild turkeys. The birds survived and each has been walking around with an arrow sticking out of them.
Newhouse Wildlife Rescue of Chelmsford said the birds are both mothers with babies in tow.
“We have to stop this sick individual. Hunting is one thing, but leaving an animal to suffer like this for fun is something entirely different,” the organization said.
Sudbury Police said they were made aware of the turkeys being shot. The incidents happened in north Sudbury near the Concord and Acton town lines.
Residents are asked not to try and help the turkeys.
“Please do not interfere with this turkey as good intentions may actually make the situation worse,” police said.
Anyone with information on who shot the turkeys is asked to contact police.
