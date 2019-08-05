WILLINGTON, Conn. (CBS) – A Peter Pan bus driver was arrested after police said she locked a passenger inside the luggage compartment of a bus heading to Boston.
Wendy Helena Alberty, 49, is now charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint.
Connecticut State Police said they received a 911 call from a woman around 4 p.m. Sunday who said she was locked in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus on Interstate 84 in Willington heading to Boston.
Troopers found the bus and pulled it over. The woman was found in the compartment, but was not hurt.
She told police “she had been purposely locked inside by a female driver while attempting to retrieve items from her bag. The female driver was still on the bus as a passenger,” Connecticut State Police said in a press release.
Alberty was arrested and held on $2,000 bail. She is due in court August 21.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
