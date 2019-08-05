Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of “violently restraining” a woman in Boston’s South End.
It happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. on Harrison Ave.
Boston Police shared a photo of the man allegedly involved in the incident.
The victim was able to free herself and call for help. When she did, the man ran away despite efforts by witnesses to stop him.
Witnesses say the man was last seen running toward Albany Street, where he jumped a fence into the courtyard area of the Pine Street Inn. Officers searched the area but could not find the man.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.
You must log in to post a comment.