RANDOLPH (CBS) – A bus crashed in Randolph after the driver was attacked by a passenger Monday night.
There were 30 people on the Brockton Area Transit Authority bus when it crashed into a car and then a utility pole on North Main Street. Thirteen people were taken to the hospital.
“When the bus driver got off his head was split open,” a woman who lives across the street told WBZ.
Passengers told the woman the suspect was upset the driver would not let him off the bus. “They were scared, he started attacking the bus driver and the bus driver just lost control and when he hit the pole everybody just slid to the front, like propelled to the front of the bus,” the woman said.
The passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One female passenger suffered severe shoulder injuries, according to police.
The man who attacked the driver was arrested. It is unclear what charges he may be facing.
No other information has been released.
