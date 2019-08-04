  • WBZ TV

New England Patriots, Tom Brady


BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have reportedly reached an agreement on a contract extension that will prevent the future Hall of Famer from entering the season on the final year of his contract.

Field Yates of ESPN first reported the news on Sunday, saying a deal “should be done soon.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network took the report a step further, saying the sides have agreed to terms on a short-term deal.

Yates’ colleague Adam Schefter followed up a short time later with contract details.

Brady, who turned 42 years old on Saturday, had been set to enter the season in the final year of his contract until the extension was reached.

Multiple reports have indicated that Brady and the Patriots would be open to redoing the contract on a year-to-year basis despite the extension.

