REVERE (CBS) – A Lynn man was shot and killed by Everett Police early Sunday morning in Revere. Massachusetts State Police say the shooting took place after a chase that began in Everett.
The shooting happened on Washington Ave. in Revere early Sunday morning near the intersection of Sargent Street.
A 32-year-old Lynn man died following the incident. His identity was not released.
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office will handle the investigation.
A witness told WBZ-TV he heard several shots fired during the incident.
According to I-Team sources, the officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for about two years.
No additional details were provided.
