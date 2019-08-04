WATCH LIVE:Pan-Mass Challenge Finish Line
REVERE (CBS) – A Lynn man was shot and killed by Everett Police early Sunday morning in Revere. Massachusetts State Police say the shooting took place after a chase that began in Everett.

The shooting happened on Washington Ave. in Revere early Sunday morning near the intersection of Sargent Street.

A 32-year-old Lynn man died following the incident. His identity was not released.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office will handle the investigation.

A witness told WBZ-TV he heard several shots fired during the incident.

According to I-Team sources, the officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for about two years.

No additional details were provided.

