  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMTails of Valor
    12:30 PMThe Inspectors
    1:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Nantucket News


NANTUCKET (CBS) — Beaches on the south shore of Nantucket were closed for at least two hours Saturday because of at least one confirmed shark sighting.

The Nantucket Harbormaster tweeted that Madaket, Cisco, Miacomet, Surfside, Nobadeer, and Sconset beaches were closed.

There was a confirmed shark sighting at Cisco Beach around 10 a.m., according to the Harbormaster.

The Jetties, Childrens, and Dionis beaches were not impacted.

Comments