NANTUCKET (CBS) — Beaches on the south shore of Nantucket were closed for at least two hours Saturday because of at least one confirmed shark sighting.
The Nantucket Harbormaster tweeted that Madaket, Cisco, Miacomet, Surfside, Nobadeer, and Sconset beaches were closed.
Beaches are open for the day with the exception of the entire south shore (Madaket, Cisco, Miacomet, Surfside, Nobadeer, and Sconset) for at least two hours due to shark sightings. #StayOut #StaySafe #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/bow6ewmKZr
— ACK Harbormaster (@ackharbormaster) August 3, 2019
There was a confirmed shark sighting at Cisco Beach around 10 a.m., according to the Harbormaster.
The Jetties, Childrens, and Dionis beaches were not impacted.
