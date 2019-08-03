DRACUT (CBS) – Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who, they say, broke into Dracut Town Variety early Friday morning. They stole more than $15,000 in items, according to owner Sunjay Patel, who purchased the Lakeview Avenue store about a month ago.
“They took all the cigarettes, lottery tickets. And they took all the Johnny Walker, wines, so many stuff,” said an upset Patel.
The suspect even stole the register and the $300 dollars inside of it.
“They removed the glass. They put the glass behind the dumpster,” said Patel. “Nice and neat and clean. I don’t know, they were more clever.”
Then crawled thru the door frame – without a trace. Despite the store being equipped with nearly 20 cameras.
Customer, Chelsea Ritchie, was shocked by the thieves’ boldness.
“Just kinda gives me chills knowing that that happened right here,” she said.
Police hope the video will help them catch the masked burglars, who are responsible for breaking into two Dracut businesses overnight Friday.
