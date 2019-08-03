BOSTON (CBS) – A Roxbury man has been charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a man who was giving spare change to another man early Saturday morning.
Police said the victim said he had gone into a Commonwealth Avenue store when he was approached by a black man, a white woman and a white man in a wheelchair. Police said when he gave spare change to the white man, the black man began yelling and stabbed the victim in the arm.
The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. EMS responded to the scene to treat the victim’s arm.
A state trooper saw the suspect on Massachusetts Avenue and notified officers. Police arrested Vincent Norwood, 44, of Roxbury. Police said they found a knife in Norwood’s possession.
Norwood will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
