BREAKING NEWS:Multiple People Killed In Shooting At Texas Shopping Mall
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    12:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Springfield News, Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Springfield, Massachusetts police officer has died after an accidental drowning in a Vermont lake.

Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl C. Clapprood announced Saturday she was notified by Vermont State Police that 30-year-old Aaron McNab died Friday night in a swimming accident at Lake Morey in Fairlee, Vermont, where he was visiting with family and friends.

McNab was reported missing at about 9 p.m. on Friday. His body was found in the water, near the shoreline, about 90 minutes later.

Clapprood said it’s “an emotional drain on all the women and men in blue” anytime the department loses a police officer, whether it’s on-duty or off-duty.

McNab had graduated from the police academy less than a year ago. Clapprood said he “showed so much promise” during his time with the department.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments