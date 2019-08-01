BOSTON (CBS) — It is the first weekend of August and as usual, we are looking for ways to cool off on the weekend from the North to the South Shore.
Boston Seafood Festival
Feeling fishy? And looking for some really good food? Head to the Boston Fish Pier this Sunday. Expect a day of sensational seafood, clambakes, local chef demonstrations, and family fun. Learn about the oldest industry in the United States at the eighth annual Boston Seafood Festival.
Salem Maritime Festival
If dancing by the ocean is more your thing, listen to live music and entertainment at the 31st Salem Maritime Festival. Enjoy free harbor cruises or visit a dockside tall ship. Various arts and crafts, exhibits, and demonstrations from knot tying to making and flying a kite will keep you busy all weekend long.
Scituate Heritage Days
Celebrate Scituate Heritage Days with live music, water events, kids activities, and delicious food. While taking in boat races and a boat parade, kids can enjoy a petting farm, carnival rides, and games. There will be live demonstrations and workshops and fun for the whole family all weekend long.
