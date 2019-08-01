Filed Under:Beth Germano, Boston News, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department

BOSTON (CBS) – Multiple people attacked a Suffolk County House of Correction officer as he arrived to work in Boston Thursday morning, authorities said.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Department said the assault happened on Atkinson Street. The officer was still in his car when someone reached through an open window and hit him, the department said.

“At this time, it is unclear how he came to exit the car, but once outside of the vehicle, it is reported that he was surrounded by multiple people who began to strike and attack him,” the statement read.

Police are still investigating but believe this was an attempted robbery.

The officer is alert and is still being treated for his injuries.

Union president Jonathan Corey said he was “outraged” by the attack.

“This area has become a haven for crime,” he said.

