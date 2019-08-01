BOSTON (CBS) – Multiple people attacked a Suffolk County House of Correction officer as he arrived to work in Boston Thursday morning, authorities said.
A statement from the Sheriff’s Department said the assault happened on Atkinson Street. The officer was still in his car when someone reached through an open window and hit him, the department said.
Developing: Suffolk county corrections officer assaulted on his way to work by several individuals in an area known as “methadone mile”. #wbz pic.twitter.com/Uz2D3DhNyu
— Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) August 1, 2019
“At this time, it is unclear how he came to exit the car, but once outside of the vehicle, it is reported that he was surrounded by multiple people who began to strike and attack him,” the statement read.
Police are still investigating but believe this was an attempted robbery.
The officer is alert and is still being treated for his injuries.
Union president Jonathan Corey said he was “outraged” by the attack.
“This area has become a haven for crime,” he said.
