BOSTON (CBS) — Stinky gym clothes could be a thing of the past. Scientists have developed a fabric that can neutralize sweat.
In recent years, scientists have been developing an array of smart fabrics that can react to light or temperature to change color or conduct an electrical signal.
Now they are developing modified cotton that emits a lemony-citronella scent when it comes into contact with sweat.
They currently are working on two different strategies, one that releases a quick burst of scent and one that provides a slower, more controlled release.
The hope is to eventually create sweat-neutralizing exercise clothes.
