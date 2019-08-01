  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dream on 3, Eric Fisher, Noah Coon


BOSTON (CBS) – There was a special visitor to the WBZ Weather Center on Thursday. Noah Coon from Arlington, Virginia is a big weather fan and stopped by the studio thanks to Dream On 3.

Noah has cerebral palsy and was in Boston to visit the Red Sox. Because he’s also a fan of meteorology, he came to visit the WBZ weather team.

Noah’s mother says it was everything he could have hoped for. “He’s been taking it all in. I said to him this morning, I said, ‘This is a lot.’ And he said, ‘This is a once in a lifetime experience I don’t want this to end,’” Kiersten Todt said.

Eric Fisher and Noah Coon in the WBZ Weather Center (WBZ-TV)

“He said, ‘I don’t ever want to leave Boston.’ I think if he had his way I think he would be here for many, many, days let alone weeks and months so he’s tired but he is pushing through.”

Noah says his most memorable storm is ‘Snowmageddon’ in 2010.

During his visit to Fenway, Noah met with the Red Sox, and broadcasters Dennis Eckersley, Dave O’Brien and Jerry Remy. He also got to sign the Green Monster.

Dream on 3 is a non-profit that helps create sports themed experience for kids living with life altering conditions.

Comments