FREETOWN (CBS) — Freetown has closed all public spaces from dusk until dawn due to an increased EEE threat. The town is one of seven Mass. communities that has a high risk of the eastern equine encephalitis virus, according to the state.
“While this order only applies to the time between dusk and dawn, the threat does extend into daylight hours,” said the Freetown Board of Health.
They advised to residents to be aware of peak mosquito hours — dusk until dawn — and consider rescheduling outdoor activities planned for early mornings and evenings. Wearing long sleeves, pants, and socks also keep mosquitos away. When you are outside, wear bug spray with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus while being sure to follow the product’s directions.
The Board of Health also recommended mosquito-proofing your home by draining any standing water and installing or repairing window screens.
Carver, Easton, Lakeville, Middleboro, New Bedford, and Raynham are also at an elevated risk.
EEE has not been found in any humans or animals this year.
For more information about the mosquito-borne illnesses, visit the Mass.gov website.
You must log in to post a comment.