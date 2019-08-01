BOSTON (CBS) – Rick Porcello wasn’t happy with his start Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. He took out his frustration on a pair of televisions in the Red Sox dugout.
After Porcello gave up a run in the opening frame, the starter was shown on the broadcast during the home half of the inning slamming two televisions before heading down the tunnel.
Hey, we were watching that! pic.twitter.com/l4q7dO3vYG
— Cut4 (@Cut4) July 31, 2019
The TVs, which show the dugout who is warming up in each bullpen, didn’t survive the assault.
“I kind of wish I did that without cameras being on me,” Porcello said, via ESPN. “I apologize to everyone that had to see that. It’s not a behavior that I feel like is representative to me and my personality. The frustration got the best of me.”
Porcello had a worse second inning, allowing four runs. Overall, he gave up six runs in 5.2 innings as the Red Sox lost, 8-5.
