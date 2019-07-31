PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire driver’s dashboard camera was rolling when another car swerved onto the opposite side of the road and slammed into him head on.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Sherburne Road in Pelham.
A 27-year-old Pelham man was driving his 2017 Dodge pickup truck eastbound when a Kia driven by 53-year-old Carl Webster of Hudson, N.H. crossed over the double yellow line.
Dashboard video from the pickup truck recorded the crash.
Webster and his passenger were hospitalized, as was the pickup truck driver. Webster suffered serious injuries while the truck driver and Webster’s passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Pelham Police cited Webster for crossing the yellow line. Police are still trying to determine what caused Webster to swerve into the opposite lane.
