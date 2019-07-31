BOSTON (CBS) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and Massachusetts native Nick Buoniconti has died. He was 78 years old.
The Springfield native played collegiately at Notre Dame before being drafted by the Boston Patriots in 1962. He’d end up playing seven seasons for the Patriots before joining the Miami Dolphins, where he spent the next seven seasons.
During his NFL career, Buoniconti made eight Pro Bowls and five First Team All-Pro teams, and he helped the Dolphins to two Super Bowl victories. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Nick Buoniconti. pic.twitter.com/kcgtLRWzo7
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 31, 2019
Buoniconti’s late years were a struggle, as he decided in 2017 that he would be donating his brain for CTE research.
“This is not easy, it’s difficult. I’m not half the man I used to be,” Buoniconti said when announcing his decision. “I don’t do this for myself. I do it for the thousands of others who will follow me. My life, as I know it, has been taken away from me. … I hope that my story and contribution will help thousands of others who are in this journey, or who will follow me.”
Buoniconti and his wife started the Nick & Lynn Buoniconti CTE Research Fund, which is “committed to fighting CTE for the thousands of others who will benefit from effective treatments and eventually a cure.”
Buoniconti also helped found The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis in 1985, after his son suffered a spinal cord injury while playing college football.
