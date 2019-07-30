



BARNSTABLE (CBS) – The Fullerton Family of Marstons Mills is counting down the days until their in ground pool is finished and filled with water.

“I can’t wait till ours is done. So we don’t have to go anywhere to go swimming,” said 12-year-old Nick Fullerton.

“I’m really excited and I just can’t wait to swim. I think it’s going to be great,” said 12-year-old Cam Fullerton.

Their dad Adam Fullerton is excited the pool will keep the boys active and off their devices during the summer.

They’re just one of the many putting in a pool on the Cape this summer. Adam Fullerton says the increased sharks off the Cape weren’t his main reason for putting in the pool, but they did cross his mind.

“It’s a minor concern to me because there is more and more of them and I don’t know if there is going to be even more of them. You know sharks live in the ocean I know that played into it a little as decision making as far as the pool goes,” said Adam Fullerton.

Pool companies up and down the Cape have been busy all summer long with the increase in calls.

Swimming Pool and Spa Design in Hyannis is seeing a 20% boost in business compared to last season. Owner Steven Senna says they’ve installed 38 pools this season and still have about a dozen more to go.

“I would say a lot of people like the backyard pools because it’s just you know what’s in it,” said Steven Senna.

He’s also seeing people put in pools as an investment.

“As far as rental properties a lot of them put pools in because of the fact that a lot of the clients want a pool rather than going to the beach. If they go to the beach they usually just sit on the beach and sunbathe rather than go in the water,” said Senna.

Senna expects the trend to continue into next summer.