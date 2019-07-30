REVERE (CBS) – A popular Revere bagel shop was destroyed by an overnight fire.
Fire ripped through Bagel Bin Deli on Shirley Ave. starting around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
There was zero visibility when firefighters arrived due to heavy smoke. Crews also battled the heat and had issues getting into the restaurant because of security doors.
While firefighters gained access to battle flames in the back of the building, the roof began to collapse and all crews were forced to pull out of the building to attack from the outside.
Community members were saddened by the fire at the popular business.
“This is the only breakfast place on the street,” one customer said. “Actually it’s a meeting place for a lot of people in Revere. Everybody ends up here sooner or later. We had John McCain here before.”
Firefighters say the building appears to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
