SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – A former slot machine technician at MGM Springfield has been indicted for allegedly stealing $22,000 from the casino.
Salvador Montalvo Jr., 54, is charged with larceny of property and making false entries in corporate books, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday.
The West Springfield man will be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court at a later date.
It’s believed that between August 2018 and January 2019, Montalvo took out nearly $24,000 from the casino cashier to conduct tests on slot machines. He allegedly only returned about $2,000 to the casino and deposited the rest into a personal checking account.
Montalvo is also accused of forging his supervisors’ signatures on withdrawal forms.
Healey said MGM Springfield fully cooperated with the investigation.
