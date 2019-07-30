



BOSTON (CBS) – With temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s on Tuesday, pet owners in Massachusetts are being reminded that it’s against the law to leave dogs tethered outside during a heat advisory.

The Animal Rescue League said in a press release that many people may not be aware that the laws about tethering changed in 2016.

The new regulations state “A person shall not leave a dog outside when a weather advisory, warning, or watch is issued by a local, state, or federal authority, or when outside environmental conditions including, but not limited to, extreme heat, cold, wind, rain, snow, or hail pose an adverse risk to the health or safety of the dog, unless the tethering is for not more than 15 minutes.”

Officers with the ARL or the MSPCA can issue a $50 fine for the first offense, $100 for a second offense and $300 and possible loss of ownership for subsequent offenses.

“This stature is important on a variety of fronts,” ARL Law Enforcement Director Lt. Alan Borgal said in a statement. “Tethering a dog in these conditions for hours on end is cruel. What if the dog knocks his water bowl over? Being in the extreme heat leads to heat stroke or dehydration very quickly. Tethering a dog can also cause physical harm and mental distress. These laws are in place to protect animals, and to ensure that they are being taken care of properly.”

A heat advisory is in effect for several counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday.