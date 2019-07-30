Comments
KINGSTON, N.H. (CBS) – Officials are investigating a car fire that killed two people Monday night.
Just after 10:30 p.m., witnesses called to report that a vehicle had struck a tree on New Boston Road in Kingston, New Hampshire, and caught fire. When fire and police responded, the car was engulfed in flames, which were spreading to the garage of a nearby home. The Kingston Fire Department put out the fire, but couldn’t rescue the people in the vehicle.
The victims have not been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
