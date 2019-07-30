BOSTON (CBS) – She is the new world record holder in track and field, a 91-year-old woman from Chestnut Hill has just set that record for her age group in the 400 meter dash.

And she didn’t stop there – she also set two more records during her latest competition. And Tuesday, WBZ got the chance to meet this remarkable woman.

Diane Hoffman’s performance proves, without a doubt, you are never too old for anything. She turns 92 on Wednesday.

“I believe the good Lord gave me legs, what else? Nothing else. Legs!” Hoffman said.

Last weekend, during the USA Track and Field championships at Holy Cross, Hoffman broke the world record for her age in the 400 meter dash, finishing in 2:44:25.

“I was flabbergasted,” she said. “I was so happy and thrilled for my family because I’m not a runner and never have been.”

However, Hoffman is a heck of a tennis player. She started when she was 42, and still plays about four times a week.

It was her son who suggested she try running one day while they were on a walk.

“I was walking fast ahead of them. They were slow pokes so they decided at that point, ‘she ought to run. She ought to do something. She’s way ahead of us,'” Hoffman said.

So last year she gave running a try, and this year she set the new record.

But that’s not all – she also broke the U.S. record in the 100 meter run and the 200 meter.

Hoffman said when she gets up each day she gets moving, and that everyone else needs to do the same.

“You’ve got to move. You’ve got to do something for yourself. Don’t let yourself stay in bed. Take a walk. Ride a bike. You’ve got to push yourself to make yourself do these things,” she said. “Even going to the gym is healthy. And what do they call it? Yoga? I wouldn’t do either of them, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t good for you. They are!”

Good advice to follow – almost as good as the advice given to her before her record setting run.

“He said, pretend the police are chasing you, so I did,” Hoffman said.

And as for next year? Diane says she’ll decide next year.