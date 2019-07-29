Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Where you live may influence the quality of healthcare you get after a heart attack, according to a study in JAMA Cardiology.
After having a heart attack, patients should be treated with high-intensity statin therapy and drugs to lower cholesterol and try to prevent a second one.
After studying data on nearly 140,000 patients hospitalized after a heart attack, researchers found large variations in high-intensity statin use across the country, with the greatest use in New England and lowest use in the west south-central region, which includes Texas and Louisiana.
Statin use was also higher in teaching hospitals. But women were also less likely to receive high-intensity statin therapy after a heart attack than men.
