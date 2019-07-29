



BOSTON (CBS) — The MLB trade deadline is just a few days away, but the Red Sox are confident that they can make a move that will solidify their bullpen ahead of the trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.

In a series of Tweets, Olney outlined Boston’s plan of action for the deadline, which is Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. He speculates that Mets closer Edwin Diaz would make sense for the Red Sox as an extremely affordable closer who is in desperate need of a change of scenery.

The 25-year-old was sent to the Mets over the winter after recording 57 saves to go with a 1.96 ERA with the Seattle Mariners last season. But that effectiveness hasn’t followed Diaz to New York, where he’s just 1-6 with a 4.81 ERA and four blown saves, matching his total from all of last season in 35 fewer chances. The long ball has also hurt Diaz this season, as he’s allowed eight in his 40 innings of work, just two off the career-high 10 homers that he allowed in 66 innings in 2017.

There is confidence in Red Sox organization that they can make an impactful deal before the deadline. Speculation: Edwin Diaz makes a lot of sense for Boston, not only for what he could add this year, but his minimal salary for this year fits in ownership parameters. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 28, 2019

Any Red Sox offer for Edwin Diaz would presumably include minor-league slugger Bobby Dalbec, who is blocked at 3b by the younger Rafael Devers, or 2018 No. 1 pick Triston Casas, in case Mets view him as 3b option. Red Sox confident they will make impact bullpen move. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 29, 2019

While his stats this year leave a lot to be desired, Diaz is making just $607,425 and is eligible for arbitration after the season. With their payroll leading all of baseball, Boston is in search of team-friendly contracts like Diaz’s at the deadline to avoid any further luxury tax penalties.

It’s unclear what the Mets would want in return for Diaz, but as Olney points out, it would likely cost Boston either prospects Bobby Dalbec or Triston Casas. The New York Post is reporting that there are a handful of other teams also interested in adding Diaz at the deadline, including the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays.