HAVERHILL (CBS) – Police arrested a 16-year-old student after he brought a gun to Haverhill High School Monday, according to the superintendent.
“This is a message from Haverhill High School to inform you that one of our students brought a weapon to school today,” Superintendent Margaret Marotta said in a notice to parents. “This student ran but was quickly apprehended however it is believed that the weapon was dropped off campus.”
Students were dismissed after the incident and there was an increased police presence at the school. The arrest happened off campus, but police are still searching for the gun.
Police are investigating. They did not identify the student.
