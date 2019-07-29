CHELSEA (CBS) – Police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was hit in the head with a baseball bat in the area of a Chelsea park. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday near the Mary O’Malley Park tennis courts on Commanadants Way at Admirals Hill.
A man in his 20s was rushed to Mass General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.
The weapon used in the attack was thrown into the Island End River behind the tennis courts, police said. A Massachusetts State Police dive team is attempting to retrieve the item, believed to be a baseball bat.
The suspects ran down Commanadants Way toward Spruce Street.
Police described the suspect as a man in his early 20s. He had a husky build and was wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, and a black hat.
Kyes said the man was with a woman, who was also in her early 20s, with dirty blond hair. She was wearing green shorts and an unknown colored top.
