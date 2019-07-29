BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts public schools are getting top marks again in a new report.
For the fourth year in a row, WalletHub says the Bay State has the best school systems in America. The personal finance website looked at performance, funding, safety, class size and teacher credentials to come up with its ranking.
Massachusetts has the highest reading and math test scores is tied for second in highest median ACT score. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts is tied for first for lowest percentage of threatened or injured high school students, and recognized for a low bullying incidence rate.
Is your child receiving the best #education? That depends on the state in which you live: https://t.co/NK6EhYa3iL pic.twitter.com/i86LMgPcE7
— WalletHub (@wallethub) July 29, 2019
New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia and Vermont round out the Top 5. New Hampshire is No. 7 on the list, Maine is 15th and Rhode Island is at 18th.
The state with the worst public school systems is New Mexico, according to WalletHub.
You must log in to post a comment.