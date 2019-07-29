BOSTON (CBS) – Several crew members were taken to the hospital after a London-bound American Airlines flight from Philadelphia was diverted to Boston due to an unknown odor.
That flight left Philadelphia shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night. Just under two hours into the trip, the plane had to make an emergency landing at Logan Airport.
Boston EMS said they were called just before 11:45 p.m. They responded with several ambulances that transported 10 American Airlines crew members to area hospitals for evaluation.
“I kept smelling a funny smell, and I wasn’t quite sure what it was. I thought someone had an upset stomach, so I ignored it,” one woman told WBZ-TV.
“It smelled kind of more like a sort of burning smell I would have thought. But more like a strange burning smell,” a second passenger added.
American Airlines issued a statement following the incident.
Flight 728 from Philadelphia to London Heathrow diverted to Boston after a possible odor was reported in the cabin. The aircraft, an airbus a330-300 with 154 passengers and a crew of 12 landed safely at 11:48 p.m and taxied to the gate. Our maintenance team is currently reviewing the issue.
No passengers experienced any issues, but their trip has been put on hold temporarily. All passengers were provided overnight accommodations in Boston and will continue their journey to London sometime Monday.
