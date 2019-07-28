Comments
SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in Swampscott that featured a handgun hidden in an Elmo children’s lunchbox.
Just before 6 a.m., police stopped a car on Paradise Road.
The driver, Beverly resident Theritchnide Roc, was charged with second offense drunk driving and motor vehicle offenses.
While searching the car, Swampscott Police found an assault rifle, high capacity magazine loaded with 30 rounds, and a stolen gun.
One of the guns was hidden inside the Sesame Street lunchbox.
Samuel Malumba of Beverly and Alexander Suffreti of Lynn were also arrested. All three people face numerous gun charges.
You must log in to post a comment.