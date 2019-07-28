Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Scorpio and Taurus are two puppies who have already experienced quite a bit in their young lives. And they could be the newest addition to your family.
The brothers are two dogs that were rescued at just five days old. They were part of an eight puppy litter, but unfortunately only four of the dogs survived.
Scorpio and Taurus’ mother has already been adopted through Shultz’s Guest House, and now it’s the puppies’ turn.
The dogs have the potential to grow above 100 pounds. They’ll need an area to run around to burn off steam.
For more information on Scorpio, Taurus, and other dogs, visit the Shultz’s Guest House website.
