WHITMAN (CBS) – Two Whitman police officers are on administrative leave for alleged misconduct Friday afternoon, and the police department has launched an internal review.
“This morning I was notified of alleged officer misconduct involving the consumption of alcohol by two Whitman Police officers at a local restaurant yesterday afternoon. An internal review and finding of facts was immediately launched by the Whitman Police Department and the matter remains under active investigation,” Whitman Police Chief Scott Benton said in a prepared statement. “The two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave. The Whitman Police Department takes all allegations of police officer misconduct seriously.”
The officers on leave were not identified and further information on the specifics of the incident were not released.
