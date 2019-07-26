



WORCESTER (CBS) – The family of a Webster woman who was stabbed to death inside a Worcester restaurant says the man charged with killing her was tracking their daughter’s every move.

Carlos Asencio, 28, of Derry, New Hampshire, was in Worcester District Court for a status hearing on the case Thursday. A judge ruled him incompetent to stand trial at this time.

He has been held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation since his arraignment July 5 in the murder of 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski.

Police said Asencio went into O’Connor’s restaurant in Worcester July 3 and brutally stabbed Dabrowski 15 to 20 times. She died the next day.

According to court documents, Asencio had dated Dabrowski for three months and was recently trying to get back together.

The Dabrowski family said there were chances to stop Asencio before the murder. According to police, back on April 21, Asencio attacked Dabrowski with a stun gun in her Ayer apartment. Investigators said he then he fled to Canada, where he caught a flight to Mexico. Federal authorities are investigating Asencio’s re-entry to the United States.

Amanda’s father Ed Dabrowski told WBZ-TV Thursday he found a cell phone belonging to Asencio taped to his daughter’s car and that he believes it was used to track Amanda to the restaurant that night. Amanda Dabrowski was attending a book club meeting at O’Connor’s.

Asencio is charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

He is due back in court August 7, where a judge is expected to rule on whether Asencio will be held for a psychological evaluation for another six months.