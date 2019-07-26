SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – State police and medics learned how to help K-9 officers injured in the line of duty, just a week after several K-9 handlers and the family of fallen Yarmouth Police officer and K-9 handler Sean Gannon urged support of Nero’s Bill at the Statehouse.
On Thursday, Dr. Alberto Fernandez, medical director of VCA Boston Road Animal Hospital in Springfield, and Veterinary Technician Shannon Byrnes taught police and medics how to provide emergency care for K-9 officers in the field.
Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations (STOP) Team K-9 handlers, STOP Team medics and medics from UMass Medical Center who accompany the STOP team on high-risk entry and arrest missions learned about wound management, medication administration and shock management. Those attending the class also practiced inserting IVs into dogs.
Nero’s bill would allow emergency personnel to treat and transport working animals if there is not a human in need. The bill, filed by Rep. Will Croker, was sparked, in part, when Gannon’s K-9 waited for hours for medical treatment after being shot in the head while on duty because by state law says medics can’t treat or transport animals. Sgt. Sean Gannon, 32, was killed on April 12, 2018, serving a warrant in Marstons Mills.
