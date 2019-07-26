CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – There was a brief scare in Charlestown Friday when a huge cloud of concrete powder was blown into the air.
Hazardous material crews were called to the LafargeHolcim facility on Terminal Street around 9 a.m. after a concrete truck was overfilled and sprayed white cement powder all over the area.
“There was a huge cloud of dust,” said truck driver Gregory Vrindeeille. “There must have been a malfunction somewhere in the system or the spout coming down and dropped a whole bunch of material, created a lot of dust.”
Three nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution because of the potential danger that people might have inhaled the dust. When the powder is mixed with water it turns into concrete.
No one was hurt.
“The primary hazard is an inhalation hazard and an inhalation exposure,” said Deputy Fire Chief Stephen McNeil. “Most of the people that were (decontanimated) – all of them, actually – were also evaluated by Boston EMS, and none of them were experiencing any respiratory issues.”
The company later said the incident was caused by a computer malfunction. The facility has been closed until a certified crew can clean up the area.
