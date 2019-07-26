YARMOUTH (CBS) – Cape Cod was back to its idyllic self Friday. Boaters cruising the blue water. Beachgoers enjoying a cloudless sky.
And traffic on Route 28 through Yarmouth was back to normal…bumper to bumper.
At Mike’s Roast Beef, business was beyond brisk.
“We’ve been slammed,” said a cashier.
One of the Tuesday tornadoes touched down three blocks from Mike’s. And while it did considerable damage to that neighborhood, businesses on nearby Route 28 weren’t without power for long.
At the Mariner Hotel, they had only a few cancellations. “Right now it’s coming back to normal,” said Mariner manager Dennis Patel. “So hopefully in a week or two we’ll be good to go.”
And at Skull Island Amusement center, they lost a day of business. “The Cape picked back up right after we cleaned up,” said owner Jeff Nickinello. “You know one day of cleanup and we got very lucky here.”
You must log in to post a comment.