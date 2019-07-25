  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canton News, Commuter Rail, MBTA

CANTON (CBS) – A mechanical issue caused flames to shoot from the engine of a Commuter Rail train at Canton Junction Thursday night.

The incident happened on the 7:30 pm outbound train on the Providence-Stoughton line.

“Train 831 experienced a mechanical issue tonight at Canton Junction, with a suspected engine turbo charger fault, which caused smoke and a small amount of flame to be emitted from the engine exhaust system,” the MBTA said.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Keolis, which operates the Commuter Rail, said the fire went out on its own when the crew shut down the engine.

The train will be sent to a maintenance facility for further review.

Passengers were transferred to another train.

Comments