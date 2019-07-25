CANTON (CBS) – A mechanical issue caused flames to shoot from the engine of a Commuter Rail train at Canton Junction Thursday night.
The incident happened on the 7:30 pm outbound train on the Providence-Stoughton line.
“Train 831 experienced a mechanical issue tonight at Canton Junction, with a suspected engine turbo charger fault, which caused smoke and a small amount of flame to be emitted from the engine exhaust system,” the MBTA said.
Literal flames coming out of my #MBTA train rn. 🔥🔥
Can a single day go by without a catastrophic failure occurring? 😒 pic.twitter.com/pCWXqnUiFi
— Zachary Taylor Hall (@ZachTaylorHall) July 26, 2019
There are no reports of any injuries.
Keolis, which operates the Commuter Rail, said the fire went out on its own when the crew shut down the engine.
The train is https://t.co/29aPiICLn8. pic.twitter.com/HeODCOc2s1
— Kate Worrall (@KateSaville) July 26, 2019
The train will be sent to a maintenance facility for further review.
Passengers were transferred to another train.
