BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots hit the field for their first practice of training camp on Thursday. But there were two notable absences behind Gillette Stadium.
Center David Andrews and defensive end Michael Bennett were both missing from New England’s first practice of 2019, and it remains unclear why either was not in attendance. Bennett did report to Foxboro on Wednesday.
Offensive linemen Cole Croston (on PUP) and Yodny Cajuste (who reportedly failed a physical earlier this week) were also absent from Thursday’s practice.
A handful of other players were present but did not participate in the practice, a group that included wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas. Edelman is on the shelf with a broken thumb, while Thomas is on PUP as he recovers from an Achilles injury.
Running back Sony Michel, defensive end Deatrich Wise, safety/special teamer Nate Ebner and cornerback Ken Webster are also on PUP but put in some conditioning work on the warmup fields away from the practice.
