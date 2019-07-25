BOSTON (CBS) – Want to get away? One travel expert says it may be time to start packing.
“Again and again over the past several months, we just found that it’s cheaper than ever to fly out of Boston,” explained Kyle Potter editor of ThriftyTraveler.com,
According to Potter, some new routes from Delta out of Logan Airport have increased competition.
“It really sets off a fare war,” he told WBZ-TV. “And that’s a huge win for consumers who want to travel cheap to Europe or anywhere internationally.”
Potter told us he found flights to Madrid as low as $230 and Paris for just over $300. How about a trip to Frankfurt for Octoberfest? Potter found a non-stop flight for $370. Even flights to Asia, which are usually pricey, are available. A recent flight to Shanghai with one stop was just $375.
The key to getting the best deal, according to Thrifty Traveler, is to be flexible about your dates and even your destination.
Potter recommends searching on Google Flights and if you see a good deal book it. Check with your boss and your family later because these deals come and go quickly. If it doesn’t work out, you can cancel.
“There is a federal law that says if you buy a ticket directly with the airlines, that airline has to give you a full refund if you choose to cancel within 24 hours,” Potter said.
We checked Google flights and found a non-stop flight to Paris on Norwegian airlines in October for just $336. We also found a non-stop flight from Boston to Madrid in October on Iberia for $313.
