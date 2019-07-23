BOSTON (CBS) — A Level 3 sex offender is being held without bail after police said he exposed himself and tried to rape a Northeastern University student last week. A not-guilty plea was entered on 29-year-old Kennedy Colson’s behalf at his arraignment Tuesday.
According to court documents, the attempted rape occurred on July 18 in a Northeastern building. The victim was allegedly studying at a table with Colson in the same room. When she got up to leave the room he also got up, exposed himself and pushed her against a wall, documents said.
The woman was able to push him away and run for help. Police said a man nearby was able to take a picture of the suspect as he ran off.
Just hours later, according to MBTA Transit Police, Colson exposed himself to a woman on the T. “While traveling on an Orange Line train the victim was approached by a male who began to ask her inappropriate questions. The Victim tried to ignore the male however at this time he fully exposed himself to her,” Transit Police said.
Northeastern and Transit police were able to establish their suspects were the same man and Colson, who is believed to be homeless, was arrested Saturday.
Colson was charged with assault with intent to rape, assault and battery, kidnapping, trespassing, and open and gross lewdness.
