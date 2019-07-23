



BOSTON (CBS) — It’s very possible that N’Keal Harry is called upon to be the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver as a rookie. At the very least, Harry will be relied upon to play a very important role in Tom Brady’s offense.

It’s crazy, then, to hear the wide receiver talk about his new quarterback in terms that really drive home just how vast the age gap is between Harry and Brady.

“It really is a blessing,” Harry told Kristine Leahy on “Fair Game” about playing with the soon-to-be-42-year-old Brady. “For me, it’s kind of crazy because I don’t know football without Tom. He’s been playing almost as long as I’ve been living. So it’s crazy.”

Harry, for those interested, was born in December of 1997. At that point in time, Brady was right in the middle of his tenure at the University of Michigan. Brady only threw 15 passes that year for the Wolverines, but he’d seize the starting QB job just a few months later in 1998, when Harry was getting his first taste of solid foods.

Brady was drafted by the Patriots in April 2000, when Harry was still just 2 years old. By the time Harry was old enough to understand football and follow the NFL, Brady had already won three Super Bowls.

Now, in 2019, the two are in position to become a dynamic QB-WR combo for the Patriots — something that Harry literally could not have even imagined way back when Brady first became the superstar quarterback that he remains today.