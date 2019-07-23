Comments
NORTH READING (CBS) — Seven people were hurt after a special needs van rolled over in North Reading, the fire department said. All of their injuries were minor.
First responders rushed to Park Street and Central Street around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to find the van flipped over in a flooded plain area.
Everyone in the van had their seatbelts on and were working to get themselves out, said the fire department. They were then transported to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.
It is unclear what caused the van to roll over.
You must log in to post a comment.