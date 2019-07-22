WEATHER ALERTSevere Thunderstorm Warning On Cape Cod Until 11PM
BOSTON (CBS) – A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Cape Cod as strong thunderstorms moved across the area.

The National Weather Service issued the first Tornado Warning at about 10:00 pm Monday night. It was canceled as the storms moved east.

A second Tornado Warning was issued as the storms reached the Outer Cape. That warning was canceled at about 10:35 pm.

The storms brought heavy rain and lightning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 11:00 pm.

