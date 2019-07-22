Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Cape Cod as strong thunderstorms moved across the area.
The National Weather Service issued the first Tornado Warning at about 10:00 pm Monday night. It was canceled as the storms moved east.
A second Tornado Warning was issued as the storms reached the Outer Cape. That warning was canceled at about 10:35 pm.
Wind/Storm damage reported in Harwich. Trees down.
— Chatham Police Dept. (@chathampolicema) July 23, 2019
The storms brought heavy rain and lightning.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 11:00 pm.
You must log in to post a comment.